Raspberry Ketone Review - Red Raspberry Extract Promises Super Weight Loss Transformation

The raspberry is one super fruit which contains the least amount of fat, making it a healthy option for weight conscious people with a sweet tooth. It can be paired with anything such as low-fat pancakes, a slice of angel food cake or the like. It is high in soluble fiber which assists regular bowel movement in the body and helps excrete the excess fat as waste.



Besides this, raspberry contains an extract called raspberry ketone. This extract is one of the reasons why raspberries are so effective as weight loss food. The extract has antimicrobial properties which keeps harmful bacteria from spreading in the system thereby strengthening the immune system as well as anti-carcinogenic properties which help to find off cancerous cell formation. Raspberry ketone in the form of a weight loss supplement has been tried and tested in the laboratory to give stark results against fighting weight gain.



Two separate experiments have been performed regarding the extract. One was conducted in Korea in which a group of mice were kept on a high fat diet for a period of 10 weeks. The mice were then given an extract of Raspberry ketone along with their high fat diet which successfully altered the weight gain process and reduced the chances of obesity. In a similar experiment in Japan, a group of rats were given the same kind of high fat food and when they consumed raspberry ketones with it, they did not gain any more weight.



Although the research showed promising results in rodents, it is challenged by scientists as to have little proof of the compound working for humans. Raspberry Ketone Max has a daily recommended dosage of 100mg. If the same amount were to be consumed in the form of natural raspberries, they would equate to around 90 pounds. Dubbed as ‘Miracle fat burner in a bottle” by celebrity health expert, Raspberry Ketone Max is sure to transform anybody’s weight loss dreams into a reality.



