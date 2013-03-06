Raspberry Ketone Review - Supplement Hits Market Shelves as 'New Miracle Fat Burner'

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Raspberry Ketones Max is the latest rage in the diet supplement arena. Ever since raspberry ketones were mentioned on the most famous doctor's show in December 2012, the demand for raspberry ketone supplement has increased substantially.



Raspberry Ketone supplement pills have been listed as the 'New Miracle Fat Burner in a Bottle' guaranteed to burn away the extra and excess body fat. Since it is extracted from pure raspberries, there is no onset of negative side effects.



Lab studies regarding the extract have been performed in Korea and Japan. In the Japanese study, a group of mice who were subjected to a high fat diet were administered with the raspberry ketone extract and as a result, they did not get obese. In the Korean study, a group of male rats underwent the same kind of diet with high fat content for 6 weeks. Then they were administered with high doses of raspberry ketone for 5 weeks with the same diet which prevented an increase in their body weight and reversed the effect of weight gain from their diet.



However, it should be noted that there is no scientific study based on humans. It is true that experimental study on rodents are precursors to human study as mice have approximately 85% similarity to human DNA. It is advised to consult a doctor or physical trainer before using any diet supplement along with a suitable diet plan.



The concentrated extract in one 100 mg dietary pill of raspberry ketone is equivalent to the amount present in almost 90 pounds of fresh raspberries. Raspberry ketones trigger the hormone Adiponectin in humans, which is sometimes called the thin hormone. People who are overweight have lower levels of Adiponectin in their bodies. The raspberry ketone extract helps to charge up the thin hormone and increases the body's metabolism. As a result, the body burns away fat faster and uses existing fats as fuel, giving a boost to the body's energy levels while simultaneously decreasing the ability to store fat.



Adiponectin directly influences diabetes and helps to prevent it. The hormone is released when the body undergoes brisk exercise therefore it is safe to say that the raspberry ketone extract would show optimum results combined with an exercise plan and a diet high in protein and low in carbohydrates.



About Raspberry Ketones Max

Raspberry Ketones Max is a promising dietary supplement which can help dieters achieve their weight loss goals. It should be kept in mind that the pill is only a supplement and acts as a catalyst in speeding up the natural weight loss process which requires following a balanced diet and regular exercise.



