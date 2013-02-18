Raspberry Ketone Reviews Show Product to Be the Number One Weight Loss Supplement in the World

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Losing weight is can have a positive effect on a person’s quality of life, but sometimes, it can take a while to see results. According to a WebMD feature, “Proven Weight Loss Supplements,” 15% of American adults use some form of diet supplements to intensify their metabolism or limit fat absorption.



Individuals searching for a diet supplement that is both safe and effective have recently started turning to raspberry ketones. After being featured on The Doctor Oz Show, hosted by Doctor Mehmet Oz, as a “fat burner in a bottle,” raspberry ketone reviews have skyrocketed.



Since raspberry ketone is a part of red raspberries’ aroma compounds, it is 100 percent natural. Raspberry ketone regulates a natural hormone in the body called Adiponectin. It helps the body to burn fat at a faster rate because it breaks up fat in cells more successfully than most other weight loss supplements. Individuals who have seen results usually use the recommended 100 milligrams of pure raspberry ketone per day, the same amount found in 90 pounds of raspberries.



Customers wondering where to buy raspberry ketone can find the product in a variety of health food stores, but ordering from online weight loss supplement store Nutritional Sciences is a convenient way to shop. By purchasing Nutritional Sciences’ R9 Full Strength Raspberry Ketone, customers receive 100 milligrams of pure raspberry ketones in each capsule, no unknown ingredients added.



The effects of raspberry ketones have generally pleased those who have tried the supplement.



“If you’ve never used Ketones before, I highly recommend them,” said one reviewer. “This has helped me lose an extra two pounds per week. I’ve been using the same diet plan and exercise plan for the past six months but this definitely helped me get over a plateau.”



Nutritional Sciences has shipped more than one million bottles of supplements to date, all of which are FDA approved. The company encourages anyone wondering where to buy raspberry ketones to visit their Amazon webpage, where many brands of raspberry ketones can be found.



