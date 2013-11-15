Raspberry Ketone Ultra Achieves Weight Loss 'Celebrity' Status Worldwide

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- One of the most highly acclaimed breakthroughs in the field of health science, Raspberry Ketone Ultra has become the most in-demand weight loss product in various health stores both online and offline. This weight loss revolution has been proven to help people lose weight faster than most weight loss products, programs, supplements, regimens etc. Many health experts and physicians have been recommending it to their clients who are struggling to lose weight and stay fit. Choice Nutrition Supplements is now one of the top producers of high quality, safe weight loss supplements in addition to other health products geared toward providing optimum health and wellness.



Choice Nutrition Supplements Raspberry Ketone Ultra helps facilitate weight loss by improving the breakdown of stored fats in your body while at the same time slowing down its formation. It accomplishes this with the stimulation of adiponectin, a hormone that helps convert fats into energy. Consequently, those who find it difficult to lose weight usually have lower adiponectin levels when compared to those who can easily trim down their fats even with a huge appetite. Furthermore, there are several studies that show that Raspberry Ketone Ultra can help prevent certain health problems such as diabetes, congestive health failure and other cardiovascular problems. Essentially, it is an all in one package that many people are looking for in a diet pill. Choice Nutrition Supplements Raspberry Ketone Ultra is manufactured based on health and safety standards. It has proven to be both efficient and safe as there are no reported adverse side effects.



“I have always been skeptical about these nutritional supplements, but I have been using this product for a few weeks now and wow, what a difference. Every day I wake up just feeling energized. Plus the customer service from the company is great, and I received my product super quickly.”– Waldo, Raspberry Ketone Ultra user from Amazon.



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com