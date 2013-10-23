Raspberry Ketone Ultra Meets Consumer Expectations

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Raspberry Ketone Ultra has proven to be an effective weight loss supplement, satisfying user expectations. Made of high quality and natural ingredients, this weight loss supplement addresses weight loss issues by accelerating metabolism and suppressing appetite. In fact, it is one of the best selling weight loss supplements available in the health and wellness market today.



Raspberry Ketone Ultra is produced by Choice Nutrition Supplements to address the need for a supplement for losing weight that is both natural and efficient at the same time. Its primary ingredient, raspberry ketone, is a compound that has been proven to promote natural and healthy weight loss. It triggers the release of adiponectin, a protein hormone that inhibits the formation of fats in the body. People who are thin naturally have higher levels of adiponectin. To boost the weight loss properties of this supplement, it is paired with African mango. Rich in fiber, African mango has also been clinically proven to promote natural and healthy weight loss by suppressing appetite and improving cholesterol and sugar levels.



Raspberry ketone in itself has gained immense popularity calling it a ‘miracle in a bottle’. Those words speak volumes indeed, and Raspberry Ketone Ultra does not disappoint. And, its producer, Choice Nutrition Supplements , continues its commitment to promote healthy lifestyles by producing this proven weight loss supplement.



“Raspberry Ketone Ultra delivers what it promises. It curbs my appetite and prevents me from eating in between meals. After two weeks, I have lost 5 pounds and feel positive I will reach my weight loss goal. The capsules are easy to swallow and even have a hint of raspberry flavor. I have felt no side-effects and plan to order this product again.” – David B, Raspberry Ketone Ultra User



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com