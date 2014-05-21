Raspberry Ketone Ultra Reviews Reveal Positive Overall Feedback from Consumers

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements Raspberry Ketone Ultra reviews have shown that as a whole, consumers are satisfied with the revolutionary weight loss supplement. This brings to the foreground Choice Nutrition Supplements’ commitment to giving consumers only high quality health products.



Raspberry Ketone Ultra allows consumers to enjoy the benefits of raspberry ketone and African mango in one weight loss supplement, making it one of the most revolutionary weight loss supplements in the health and wellness community today. Raspberry ketone, its primary ingredient, is believed to have a natural fat-burning property. It is a metabolite compound extracted from red raspberries, and its role in natural weight loss is largely dependent on how it may raise one’s adiponectin levels. Adiponectin is a hormone produced by the fat cells, and its levels are inversely correlated to one’s weight. Thus, overweight individuals tend to have low levels of the hormone. By taking the supplement, however, their adiponectin levels may increase, allowing their bodies to burn fat more efficiently. Moreover, that the supplement contains African mango boosts its weight loss properties as African mango has been clinically proven to reduce body fat and support weight loss.



As a whole, consumers have expressed satisfaction with Raspberry Ketone Ultra, which is evident in the reviews it received on Amazon. Consumers reported suppressed appetite and increased energy levels since they started taking the supplement, which contributed to their shedding of several pounds. The revolutionary weight loss supplement is made in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, assuring consumers of its quality and safety.



Here are some of the Raspberry Ketone Ultra reviews given by consumers:



“I'm really excited about the Raspberry Ketone Ultra with African Mango. The pills are easy to swallow and they suppress my appetite. I'm not snacking as much and I'm losing weight. Customer service is a priority for this company and they are very easy to deal with.” – Crystal



“I was a bit skeptical at first after having tried raspberry ketones from a different manufacturer whose product caused me to be bloated/gassy, have horrible acid reflux etc, & I actually gained weight. So I then purchased this product. I don't own a scale, but I can tell you, after a few weeks of taking this product, my clothing no longer fits me tight around my waist & legs. I seem to have more energy. I haven't been bloated & nauseous. I'm not eating as much & it's helped me to become regular & I haven't experienced any acid reflux either. This is a product that you have to be patient with. I eventually plan to add exercise & change my diet as well, but for now, I am very happy with this product & have just ordered my 2nd bottle.” – JG



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com