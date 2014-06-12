Raspberry Ketone Weight Loss Supplement Remains Popular Among Dieters

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Raspberry ketone weight loss supplement , amid the influx of weight loss supplements in the health and wellness market, remains to be popular among dieters. It may promote all-natural weight loss through its fat-burning and appetite-suppressing properties.



Raspberry ketone is believed to be one of the most efficient fat burners in the weight loss scene today. It is associated with the fat-derived hormone adiponectin, which allows the body to burn fat more efficiently. When one has high levels of adiponectin, the burns fat faster. And, by taking the supplement, one’s levels of adiponectin may increase, helping reduce their body fat.



Moreover, those who had used raspberry ketone reported that they had experienced suppressed appetite. This is a big factor in their weight loss success as a lot of dieters struggle with controlling the amount of food they consume. The appetite-suppressing property of the supplement is linked to how it may improve leptin sensitivity. Leptin is a hormone that communicates with the brain when the fat cells have enough energy to perform relatively complex processes such as metabolism. When the brain gets this message, one feels full. However, when one has poor leptin sensitivity, the brain may not get this message. As a result, they would feel hungry even though they have just eaten, leading to consumption of excessive amounts of food.



The popularity has led to the influx of substandard raspberry ketone weight loss supplements, however. As such, consumers have to be careful when buying the supplement. The preferred ones are those that are made in the USA and that carry the GMP seal. One such as supplement is Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Raspberry Ketone Ultra. Made exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, it is guaranteed safe and of high quality.



“I was a bit skeptical at first after having tried raspberry ketones from a different manufacturer whose product caused me to be bloated/gassy, have horrible acid reflux etc, & I actually gained weight. So I then purchased this product. I don't own a scale, but I can tell you, after a few weeks of taking this product, my clothing no longer fits me tight around my waist & legs. I seem to have more energy. I haven't been bloated & nauseous. I'm not eating as much & it's helped me to become regular & I haven't experienced any acid reflux either. This is a product that you have to be patient with. I eventually plan to add exercise & change my diet as well, but for now, I am very happy with this product & have just ordered my 2nd bottle.” – JG, Raspberry Ketone Ultra Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com