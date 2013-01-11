Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Diet Doc has developed the nation's first prescription-only raspberry ketone diet pill, packed full of the most natural fat burners available. These diet pills require a prescription due to the high amount of active ingredient contained inside. Diet Doc's Raspberry ketone pills contain 100mg of the active ingredient per capsule along with other essential supplements believed to be excellent fat burners. Each capsule also contains 1000mcg of vitamin B12 to increase metabolism and 100mg of L-Carnitine which helps the body transport fat out of the fat cell more efficiently. Developed by their team of medical professionals, these diet pills work to increase the secretion of a hormone called adiponectin from the body's fat cells. Adiponectin is understood to regulate how the body processes sugars and fats in the bloodstream, thus boosting the breakup of fat cells and leaving the patient with less of an appetite as a side effect. Non-prescription Raspberry ketone supplements lack enough of the active ingredients to produce true weight loss. Diet Doc is currently the only producer of prescription ketone diet pills. Interested patients can contact the company, schedule a consultation with a physician via skype or phone, and if applicable, receive a prescription to begin use of the diet pill. The company has found that when used in conjunction with their prescription hCG diet, clients report an average weight loss of 30 pounds in 30 days.



Diet Doc offers medical weight loss nationwide using the advanced Telehealth system, allowing patients in remote areas to consult with leading health physicians nationwide. After treatment begins, an in-house physician is available 6 days a week, either in person or via Telehealth, making prescription weight loss available to anyone who is looking for a change of life. Raspberry Ketone and other powerful fat burners are available from Diet Doc's website store. Offering the most advanced hCG diet in the country, Diet Doc medically supervises weight loss, combining nutrition science with the most respected weight loss experts in the country to provide fast results with little to no side effects and at a fraction of the cost as competitors.



Diet Doc has found that while adhering to a prescription hCG diet, the introduction of their prescription Raspberry Ketone pills has improved overall weight loss performance by further promoting the metabolic state of ketosis in the body, a state at which the body is burning fat optimally. “What we learned while developing these prescription grade diet pills is that other diet pill companies are not including enough active ingredients to make their diet pills effective,” reports Julie Wright, President and Founder of hCGTreatments. “It's not enough to say that there is Raspberry ketone inside a diet pill, the formulation must contain enough of each active ingredient to actually produce results" Adds Wright.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



Contact Information:

1-888-934-4451

http://www.hCGTreatments.com/how-it-works



Follow: Twitter.com/DietDoc10

Friend: Facebook.com/dietdochcg