Raspberry Ketones Direct Launch to Provide the Best Raspberry Ketone Supplements for Canada

The product has gained attention of the national media with many testimonials to its effectiveness plus there have been plenty of anecdotal raspberry ketones reviews testifying to the efficacy of the product throughout the globe in countries like China, the UK and America.



Raspberry Ketones Direct has stated their only mission is to make sure that pure raspberry ketones are made readily available in Canada. Often consumers who buy from overseas face increased charges or scams from companies taking advantage of the gap in supply and demand. Raspberry Ketones Direct promise a product that is all natural, safe and free from artificial additives and stimulants.



The product comes in one month, three month, six month and one year supplies, with greater discounted deals on longer courses. The product is highly affordable compared to other similar nutritional supplements used in weight loss, and promises to help break up waste and eliminate toxins, reduce fatigue and bloating, increase energy and stimulate the metabolism.



A spokesperson for Raspberry Ketones Direct explained, “It’s about time this product was made available in Canada with a reliable Canadian business ensuring that our citizens aren’t being taken advantage of by low quality Chinese imitations or expensive import duties from America. The product we offer is of the highest quality, and it’s part of our mission to ensure we are as fair, up-front and honest with our customers as its possible to be, which is why we’ve shared our mission and the way we’re implementing it on the front page of our website.”



