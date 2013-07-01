Raspberry Ketones Experiment on Volunteers Puts a Stop to General Apprehension.

Santa Rosa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Recent data shows that over 50 percent of the urban population across the globe is overweight. Manufacturers have taken great advantage of this and have sold over millions of bogus weight loss food supplements. Millions of people have fallen prey to these market frauds. An alarming number have ended up with life threatening side effects, some even leading to death.



The organic and pure raspberry ketones use only natural and safe food ingredients to effectively combat the problem of obesity. This natural weight loss food supplement uses the African Mango as its key ingredient amongst its many other natural ingredients. Science has proven that the African Mango extract has the ability to accelerate the process of weight loss and improve upon general health.



The other important organic and all natural ingredient that raspberry ketones use is the acai berry. The acai berry optimizes the antioxidant content found in the raspberries. Next to this is the resveratrol, which is another important ingredient that makes the raspberry ketones what it is. Besides helping to lose weight, the resveratrol also helps in preventing heart disease, cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease.



Having ruled out the fact that the raspberry ketones does not have any side effects, the other commony asked question is whether it is effective or not. The answer to this is subjective. The raspberry ketones will be effective only as long as the recommended dosage is strictly followed. All it needs is two tablets a day on a regular basis and at the right intervals of time.



Following the right timing for the intake of the tablets will also help speed up the weight loss. For those of you who are just a little over weight, a month’s intake will suffice. For the extremely obese, you need to take it for a longer period of time. To get more information please go to http://raspberryketonedanger.com



About raspberryketonedanger.com

The website talks about all the questions raised about raspberry ketones. All feedbacks, positive or negative are honestly discussed for the benefit of customers.



Media Contact

Raspberry ketone danger

lordbenas@gmail.com

Santa Rosa, California

http://raspberryketonedanger.com