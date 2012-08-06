RaspberryKetonePure.com Gains Attention for Its Raspberry Ketone

Lakewood Ranch, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Diet pills come and go, but some ingredients appear to be here to stay. Although raspberry ketone has experienced a surge in popularity in recent months after being featured on Dr. Oz, it’s a natural ingredient that has been prized for its health benefits for many years.



Finding the right raspberry ketone supplier online can be difficult. There are so many different options available to consumers, and each supplier has a different take on the raspberry ketone formula. According to RaspberryKetonePure.com, they offer an advanced raspberry ketone formula that seeks to provide the maximum amount of ketone benefits.



RaspberryKetonePure.com suggests that its formula is 100% natural. In addition to containing pure raspberry ketones, the formula offered by RaspberryKetonePure.com includes acai berries, African mangos, kelp, apple cider vinegar, grapefruit, and green tea extract. All of these ingredients feature different nutritional benefits. Green tea extract has been linked to lower blood pressure levels, for example, and acai berries are loaded with antioxidants and vitamins.



From the RaspberryKetonePure.com website, visitors can learn more about raspberry ketone pure. The website features in-depth descriptions of each natural ingredient included in the RaspberryKetonePure.com formula, as well as editorial content via a blog and FAQs section.



In terms of health benefits expected while using the Raspberry Ketone Pure formula, the website claims that it will help your body burn fat, which leads to weight loss. The formula has also been linked to appetite suppression.



A spokesperson for RaspberryKetonePure.com explained what makes their formula unique:



“When buying raspberry ketones online, consumers really have to be careful. Some raspberry ketone suppliers will fill their formulas with artificial ingredients and dangerous stimulants. At RaspberryKetonePure.com, our formula is 100% natural and we provide in-depth information about every single ingredient. This allows us to develop a trusting relationship with our customers.”



The effectiveness of RaspberryKetonePure.com is reinforced by a number of user testimonials displayed along the left-hand side of the website’s front page. Those testimonials feature both men and women who have been happy with their ketone weight loss results.



Whether seeking more information about raspberry ketone or ready to order a bottle of supplements today, RaspberryKetonePure.com wants to help its customers lose weight. And, if customers are unhappy with their purchase for any reason, the website even features a 60-day unconditional money back guarantee. In short, RaspberryKetonePure.com wants to make ordering ketone as safe, natural and risk-free as possible.



About RaspberryKetonePure.com

RaspberryKetonePure.com offers a 100% natural raspberry ketone formula. At the website, users can learn more about the ingredients included in the formula or discover more about raspberry ketones in general. For more information, please visit: http://raspberryketonepure.com