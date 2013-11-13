Rasta Vapes Introduces the Glass Honey Oil Extractors

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Rasta Vapes has taken the initiative to introduce the glass honey oil extractors that is proving its efficiency in all the aspects. Made up of thick Pyrex Glass these oil extractors claim to be of high quality. The curve ends that they represent the state that they have from other glass extractors. These curve ends have been designed keeping in mind the escape from blowouts. The reason being, the capacity of extractors to keep on holding the material even if there is a scope of pressure that builds inside after the insertion of material. These oil extractors have come forth with an idea of saving many bucks as they are available at a reasonable rate that is the main reason that people are getting attracted towards them.



After going through the professional links that have been placed at the bottom, one can know all the basic features of this glass honey oil extractor. As far as the price is concerned, it comes in $29.95 only. One can get the whole kit at this price that consists of one glass tube, one T-Bolt Clamp and 4”*4”50 Micron Mesh. It makes sure that the whole process takes place easily and no difficulty is there while the final execution of the process. The maintenance part also justifies the reason as why this one should be bought at any cost. This kit does not deal with those messy things that are associated with other oil extractors. Apart from that, it is very easy to clean and at the same time it can be used many times since it is based upon a very clean system.



The inner area of this tube is larger than other tubes and that’s why it accumulates much substance which is the basic reason of producing more results every time it is used. This makes sure that the process of extraction takes place at a larger scale since it ensures that there is no wastage of time. There is a video available on Youtube.



Rasta Vapes has endeavored to put across the services that are being appreciated all around. The manufacturers of this product are earning a lot of profit. This profit is being earned after catering to the needs of different kinds of customers who tend to use it for specific purposes. That is the reason that these extractors are available in different sizes and shapes. Their internal capacity also vary in some aspects. This variety ensures a great deal of demand that people make for this product.



After going through the details that have been presented, one can make a free decision to buy it. In case there is a demand that is urgent then online order can be placed. This order ensures the delivery of the product in a single day only. Thus, instead of wasting time, the customers can hit for this product as soon as possible as no other services are as fast as this one. For further help and query, the customers can get access to the contact details that have been given below.



Contact: John Brown

Company: Rasta Vapes

Address: 1420 Bay St, San Francisco CA 94123

Website: http://www.rastavapes.com/

Email: sales@rastavapes.com

Tel. No.: 1-415-315-6042