Ratchet Richest: Volume One of Gripping New Literary Series Fuses Fact with Fiction for True Texan Adventure

‘Ratchet Richest (Volume One)’ is the perfect melding of fact and fiction; a book that is already gripping many who enjoy their literature extra juicy.



Kandy was born and raised on the Eastside of San Antonio Texas. Where she learned her street Grind. She discovers her baby daddy Tone is cheating.



Kandy and her child hood friend Monica goes to the club where Kandy is seeking for a little attention when she runs across an old friend name Ace. Who’s been feeling her for a while. Kandy and Ace began to get serious as her and Tone’s relationship goes downhill.



Meanwhile Kandy and Monica hits a lick that will take them on a whole other level…While on a date with Ace, Kandy decides to have Tone followed. When the meet up goes for it’s WORSE…



As the author explains, her deep-rooted passion drove her to give readers something totally new and unique.



“A lot of fiction sounds the same these days, especially with the rise of self-publishing. However, everyone’s lives are different so I felt that turning to my own would produce a narrative that simply couldn’t be imagined inside an author’s mind,” says Hargrove.



Continuing, “By mixing it with a bit of creative fiction, I’ve ended up with a book that is unlike anything ever written before. While primarily enjoyed by a female audience, many men are finding the book to be a vital insight into just how complicated relationships can get!”



Critics also praise the author for her diligent attempts to inject new lifeblood into the literary landscape. With readers chomping at the bit to find out what will happen next, Hargrove is keeping tight-lipped about what volume two will contain.



“I can’t say too much, but be prepared to be gripped to each and every page. My life has certainly been interesting and I can’t wait to share it with you,” she adds.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Ratchet Richest (Volume One)’ is available now: http://amzn.to/19ILVfi



About the Author

The author lives in San Antonio, TX.