Ratelines.com Partners with Bankrate, Inc. to Bring Customers Up-to-Date Bank Rates

Canton, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2011 -- With the United States gross national debt in the trillions, it is fair to say Americans are currently living in a difficult economy, trying to survive in a bad job market, and even facing emotional and mental stress.



In these tumultuous conditions, and with ever-changing bank policies, it is important for people to be planning for their futures and retirements in the most financially responsible way possible. One way to do this is by staying aware and educated about the most up-to-date bank rates.



Ratelines.com, one of the top online resources for financial information, recently partnered with Bankrate, Inc. to bring customers the most recent and pertinent rate data and financial content available to the public. Bankrate, Inc. is the Internet’s leading aggregator of financial rate information offering current money market rates, savings account rates, certificate of deposit rates and CD rates.



The new partnership allows Ratelines.com to bring customers even more imperative and insightful finance data, helping them to know how to plan for today and the future. Offering rates for money markets, savings accounts, mortgages and more gives Ratelines.com one of the most diverse online financial sites on the Web.



According to Ratelines.com, it is important to know the current market rates, including money market rates, because they can have a drastic impact on a person’s financial outlook.



“Knowing the best money market rates for your money market account will have significant effects on your savings,” according to Ratelines.com. “Money market rates change annually and overtime money market rates will play a key role in your savings and overall account management.”



In addition to learning about the latest bank rates, customers visiting Ratelines.com can learn a variety of helpful financial planning tips, including information about money market accounts, mortgages, checking and saving account data, credit cards, retirement options and more. Examples of some of the article topics include: “How to Retire Debt-Free,” “Hedge Funds Explained,” and “How to Finance Investment Property.”



About Ratelines.com:

Since 2004, Ratelines.com has been a reliable source for the most up-to-date financial data and planning tips. In partnership with Bankrate, Inc., Ratelines.com provides bank rate information on savings accounts, money markets, credit cards, certificates of deposit and more. With a variety of insightful financial articles, the company helps people bring their wealth to a higher level. For more information, visit http://www.Ratelines.com