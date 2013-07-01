RateMDs.com Releases Updates to Profile of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. Babak Azizzadeh

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Plastic surgery is more popular today than it has ever been in the past. Around the world, people get everything from rhinoplasties to Botox injections in order to look better and improve their self-confidence. Today, many people see Beverly Hills as the top plastic surgery city in the world.



That’s a reputation that Dr. Babak Azizzadeh seeks to maintain. Dr. Azizzadeh works at the world-renowned Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills. As a professional facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Azizzadeh works in the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Center at Cedars-Sinai.



Thanks to a website called RateMDs.com, those interested in using Dr. Azizzadeh’s services can learn everything they need to know about the doctor before they arrive at the hospital. RateMDs.com recently updated its profile for Dr. Azizzadeh. Today, that profile includes information about Dr. Azizzadeh’s medical education and plastic surgery background.



RateMDs.com contains thousands of doctor and dentist profiles for medical professionals all over the world. Each doctor is accompanied with a unique listing showing his or her face along with basic information about that doctor’s medical background and education. Those who have worked with the doctor can leave reviews and ratings of the services provided.



RateMDs.com allows patients to rank and review doctors based on four qualities:



- Quality of staff

- Punctuality

- Helpfulness

- Knowledge



After ranking each of these qualities out of five points, patients can then leave comments on the doctor’s profile. Some comments warn future patients to avoid a particular doctor, while others are overwhelmingly positive.



The profile page is filled with positive Dr. Azizzadeh reviews. One review recently left by a happy patient explained that Dr. Azizzadeh performed Botox injections and a chemical peel on the patient’s thirtieth birthday. That patient writes that she is “so happy” and that she plans on going back whenever she needs to get Botox.



Some reviews also include the price of services offered. One review, left in 2012, explained that Dr. Azizzadeh has performed over $25,000 worth of elective surgeries on the patient over the years. In the review, the patient writes that “I had a facelift and the results were so natural…[they] exceeded my expectations.”



Those interested in learning more about Dr. Azizzadeh can visit the RateMDs.com page for information about the doctor’s education, background, and patient experiences.



