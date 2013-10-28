Rave Pioneer Branden Powers Is Reentering the Music Scene

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- During the 1990’s, few people had as much influence on the Rave scene as Branden Powers. Having led the creation of the NARNIA Festival, that was named Event of the Year in 1995 by LIFE Magazine, no one knows how to create a party better than Powers. In 2014, Powers will be restarting the party with a new concept that will be something completely different.



“I can’t wait to launch my new Electronic Festival concept. It will be something very different from anything else that is out there. Of course, I am open to talking to AEG and SFX Entertainment, but I am not ready to tell anyone who I will work with.” – Branden Powers



As the former Creative Director of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Vegas, Powers has been scheduling and designing great parties every night for years. After leaving Hard Rock, Powers lived a reclusive life in Vegas waiting for a moment when the music scene was ready for him again. Now is that time.



“With recent successes of EDC and Sensation, I know that I can out think, out-create and out-promote any of the competition..” – Branden Powers



About Branden Powers

Branden Powers began throwing illegal parties in 1986 while in high school in Bakersfield, CA. Within a few years, this progressed to a network of underground raves and into massive promotional concerts that drew tens of thousands of attendees. Powers returns to promotion and marketing to apply his street-won skills to his clients’ products, services and events. His style of marketing is not Madison Avenue but it is Main Street.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Branden Powers at 702-809-3636 or email at branden@15ncreative.com.