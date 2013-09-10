Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping Sets Sail with First Charter

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping (www.ShipRaven.com) announces that their first charter with Grieg Star Shipping was loaded and departed on schedule on Sunday, August 25, 2013 from Vancouver, B.C. ”We were very pleased with the Raven Shipping loading of the Star Lofoten last weekend,” said Chris Atkinson, Inbound Manager, Grieg Star Vancouver. “The operation was well planned and executed. Raven Shipping have proven themselves to be a professional and reliable partner with whom we look forward to working with in the future.”



Co-founded earlier this year by industry experts, insurance broker Rick Gladych, and Anthony Utley of Raven Marine Services in British Columbia, Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping charters the decks of Grieg’s L-Class Ships (paid-in-full), virtually eliminating any third-party issues. “We chose to work with Grieg Star because of their tremendous safety record and quality ships, solid sailing schedules and commitment to providing superior service and reliability,” said Utley.



For each transport, Ship Raven exclusively utilizes the world-class lift on/lift off services of Marine Heavy Lift Services (MHL). Ship Raven’s loadmasters have successfully loaded more than 8,000 yachts worldwide and, according to Lloyds’ underwriters, have the highest safety records in the industry. “The combination of working with the state-of-the art equipment aboard the Grieg Star ships and the fantastic stevedores at DP World, made this ship loading an absolutely seamless operation,” said Oliver Edwards, owner and chief loadmaster of MHL Services.



“The loading of our yacht went flawlessly,” said David Green, Ship Raven client. “After having had a nightmare experience with a yacht shipping company that is no longer in business, we were obviously gun shy about shipping our yacht again. The team at Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping bent over backwards to calm our fears and to ensure a trouble-free shipment. Having us pay the ship owners directly was a stroke of genius and gave us total peace of mind that our yacht would indeed make its destination with no third-party complications. We plan to use them again and would recommend Ship Raven to anyone!”



“Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping is doing things the old-fashioned way by bringing “trust” back into the business,” said John Darbyshire of DP World, a leader in international marine terminal operations and development, logistics and related services. “As the Operations Manager for Vancouver Island, I’m confident to put our company name alongside that of Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping. They have a winning team!”



Why should someone wanting to ship a vessel choose Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping? Ina word…Reliability. “If you book–we ship, period,” said Ship Raven co-founder Rick Gladych. “We encourage all potential customers to thoroughly research our entire operation from top to bottom, because a well-educated consumer will be our best customer.”



“The Star Lofoten will deliver our first Ship Raven Cargo to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, FL in mid-September before heading off to its final destination in Northern Europe,” said Scott Messier, Ship Raven’s Director of Business Development. “Our next sailing will be aboard the Star Loen that will depart Vancouver, B.C., between October 5-15, 2013. We provide reliable liner-style service for anyone wanting to ship their vessel (yacht, sailboat, sport fish or commercial) between the East and West Coasts of North America and to several worldwide destinations.”



Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping is a direct service provider in the yacht as cargo shipping sector. They provide reliably scheduled ships, all lifting gear, cradling, specialist loadmasters and other tangible assets to move yachts between the East and West Coasts of North America. Their decks are available to yacht owners, freight forwarders and consolidators. For shipping questions, contact Scott Messier at scott@shipraven.com or Rick Gladych at rick@shipraven.com.



Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping * 2148 Westlake Avenue North* Seattle, WA 98109 * 206-749-0300 * 800-931-8969www.shipraven.com info@shipraven.com



Grieg Star, in business for more than 129 years, is part of the privately owned Grieg Group and is a fully integrated shipping company and owner of one of the world’s largest open hatch fleets. In addition, the company operates a fleet of conventional dry bulk carriers as well as manages a financial investment portfolio. Grieg Star also own Squamish Terminals in British Columbia. Operating worldwide, we have offices in USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and South America. Grieg Star……900-1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 2J3 * 604-661-2000



Marine Heavy Lift Services (MHL)……MHL is the most highly regarded lift-on/lift-off yacht loading service today…with more than 8000+ successful loads. They are considered the safest company in the industry by Lloyds Underwriters. Their services are utilized by the world’s top yacht transport companies.



Kitty McGowan, President

NautiCom Communications

Phone: 954-523-1004

Cell: 954-608-6966

Fax: 954-523-0607

kitty@teamnauticom.com