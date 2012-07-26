Winston-Salem, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Mission: “To Provide an exceptional Specialty Coffee Experience, With Superior Customer Service that will exceed your expectations”



We are “Ravens Roost Coffee”, a Mobile Specialty Coffee company serving Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, North Carolina daily and in Piedmont Triad at Events and Private parties by appointment. We will provide service in multiple locations locally which will be posted on our website. Specialty Coffee is our business, serving Espresso, Latte, Cappuccino, Pour-Over and French Press brewed coffee. Frozen and Iced beverages include Frappes, Fruit Smoothies, Iced Tea, Iced Coffee and Italian Cream Sodas.



A healthy way of life is important to our customers so we will provide choices in our products with Low carbohydrate, sugar free and high protein beverages and snacks. Customer needs within the specialty coffee industry have outpaced the rest of the foodservice industry. The positive health benefit from coffee consumption has been in the news recently and consumers are increasing their awareness and advantages of drinking coffee. As a result many desire Specialty Coffee beverages available at events and functions they attend.



Our Mercedes Sprinter van was specifically built for the coffee service industry and has been built to the highest nationwide health standards and regulations with all stainless steel interior design and NSF appliances. The van is self sufficient with fresh running filtered water, onboard waste water storage and full generator electricity service. All required permits and licensing in North Carolina Municipalities have been issued and are current. We are insured with a million dollar liability insurance policy protecting you, your event and our customers. The van has been designed in a very professional and informative concept that will compliment any of your functions or events. The proprietor has been certified by the Forsyth County Restaurant Association in safe food handling practices and has extensive restaurant knowledge and has managed many local restaurants and retail businesses, being on site at all events and functions he will ensure that our mission statement is achieved.



Coff-Eh, LLC our parent company and through a portion of the Ravens Roost Coffee sales, is a proud sponsor of CoffeeKids.org and their “Grounds for Hope” programs.



We are a proud supporting member of the Specialty Coffee Association of America. http://www.ravensroostcoffee.com