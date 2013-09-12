Ravi Kumar Yadav Gives 5000 Clay Ganesha Idols in the Serligampally Constituency

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Ravi Kumar Yadav, General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress from the Serligamapally constituency, is engaged to promote environmental awareness among the residents of the region by distributing over 5000 clay idols during this Ganesh Chaturthi.



The young leaderis engaged to spread environmental awareness through almost all his activities. He even proved to offer various innovative ideas and strategies to make this mission more effective. His main intention is to make the youth community of his constituency aware of all environment issues and even lay stress to pave way for a healthy and sustaining environment for our coming generations.



According to a spokesperson of the party at Serligamapally constituency, “Our leader is a youth and he is aware of the pulse of common people of this region. His innovative steps are proving to be highly beneficial to make the young brigade of our constituency aware of larger picture regarding environmental issues. He is even monitoring the arrangements of the festival at various parts of his constituency along with local police authorities.”



Yadav has marked this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi event as a memorable one by distributing over 5000 clay idols among the families with a vision to promote use of eco-friendly materials at every stage of life. He is taking effective steps to ensure utilization of proper arrangements with eco-friendly equipments at all festive locations of his constituency through inspection along with senior police officials.



The spokesperson added, “Our General Secretary is on a mission to spread the message of loving and nurturing the environment through usage of eco-friendly materials. During religious festivals innumerable rituals like burning incense sticks, immersing the idols in waterbodies, arranging pandals, etc, lead to increase of pollution to an extent. However, using eco-friendly materials would help to keep such harmful environmental implications at bay.”



Ravi Kumar Yadav and Youth Congress are dedicated to initiate social work for good causes. His mission is to spread awareness regarding various environment policies and make the people of his entire constituency aware of such issues. He even takes integrated steps to ensure that the present generation gets enough education and knowledge regarding environment issues and even contributes to uplift the condition of environment with their contentious contributions.



About Ravi Kumar

Ravi Kumar is General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Youth Congressfrom the constituency of Serligamapally. He is dedicated to contribute towards environmental awareness and educate citizens to follow steps ensuring effective contribution towards propagating environmental upliftment for a better future.



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