Ravi Kumar Yadav Started Going Green Initiative and Giving One Plant for Every Home at Serligamapally Constituency

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Ravi Kumar Yadav, Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress General Secretary, has taken up the initiative to give a plant for every home throughout Serligamapally Constituency. Many members of the Youth Congress and even his father, MLA Biskapathi Yadav participated in the green drive. Kids of the constituency supported Ravi Kumar Yadav and Youth Congress members in this drive.



The Youth Congress of Serligamapally is highly recognized to organize several charitable and environment-friendly initiatives to educate and inform the local people about basic amenities and importance of healthy environment for sustainable living.



According to the spokesperson of Youth Congress of Serligamapally, “We have organized this move under the leadership of our General Secretary of Youth Congress of the region to promote environment related awareness among the local people and even make them an active participatory member in this drive. Our mission is to educate the kids about importance of maintaining clean environment.”



Ravi Kumar Yadav is highly reputed to take various initiatives for enriching socio-economic scenario of the people of this region. He utilizes the platform to achieve growth of society as a whole. He even believes inclusion of children in such social work and thereby, develops their responsibility and a sense of involvement in following healthy initiatives to save the environment and society and practice better ways to lead life.



The spokesperson also added, “Our main aim is to target the youth and children of the society and enlighten their thoughts through these development services. The future of our land lies in their hand, therefore it is our duty to educate them about such issues and incorporate their importance in overall development of a healthy society. We are sure that our initiative to give one plant to every home at Serligamapally Constituency would help in the cause of protecting the environment of this world.”



The General Secretary of Youth Congress, Andhra Pradesh, offers immense importance to lay thrust on overall education and awareness issues for betterment of any society. His methods of building the society by incorporating active participatory method of all his party workers and residents of the region are unique and farsighted also.



Prakash Rawat, a resident of Serligamapally says, “I am delighted to see the General Secretary of Youth Congress of our constituency is taking fruitful steps to promote environmental awareness. His innovative method to incorporate the local people for overall socio-economic and environment development plans is really fantastic.”



The General Secretary of Youth Congress, Andhra Pradesh, believes to spend quality time with children to ensure positive development of these young minds. He even strives to take sustainable development action for effective development of the region.



About Ravi Kumar Yadav

Ravi Kumar Yadav has been a constant figure to strive for creative vision, including positive future planning. He served as the President of Greater Hyderabad Youth Congress, before becoming the General Secretary of Youth Congress, Andhra Pradesh.



contact information:

sudheer kirthi

s@hyderabadrealestate.com

website: www.ravikumaryadav.com