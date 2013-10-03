Ravi KumarYadav Now Launches SWDA Walkers Club on World Heart Day

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Ravi KumarYadav, Youth Congress General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, now launches SWDA Walkers Club at Serilingampally, on World Heart Day. The inauguration ceremony was held on September 29, under Serilingampally Welfare Development Association.



The General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress launched the walkers club at the Botanical Gardens, Kondapur with a view to help people become aware of maintaining fitness regime and health consciousness. The launch of the club at World Heart Day emphasizes his effort to spread health awareness among all people of his constituency.



According to the leader, “I am a health freak and indulge in various activities to stay fit. With launch of this Walkers Club, I am looking forward to help people who are health conscious like me. I hope this venture would also attract the youth of my constituency and they would also initiate every step to maintain healthy body and even help maintain a greener environment for our future generations.”



Eminent persons took part in the inauguration program. Among the Chief Guests of the inauguration program were shuttle badminton player Padma Sree Pullela Gopi Chand, cardiac surgeon Dr. Vijaya Dikshit, film star Navadeep, MLA of Serilingampally Sri M. Bhikshapathi Yadav, Ex President of IWC Sri Nagabhushan and Governor of IWC Sri Kuppuram.



According to Pratap Jain, a resident of Serilingamapally constituency, “Ravi Kumar is doing a great job by taking initiatives to make people aware of their health. It is necessary that people understand the importance of maintaining physical fitness and green environment and make this planet a safer place to live in.”



His clear message is radically targeted for youth and children of the constituency for encouraging them in taking active part in maintaining better health and environment. His latest initiative of inaugurating a Walkers Club at Serilingamapally would help to raise health consciousness among the people.



Ravi Kumar is also noted to take several steps to ensure propagation of healthy environment in his constituency. He is a pioneer to promote healthy lifestyle in his constituency and even helps his party men to spread environment friendly campaigns throughout the state. He is also associated with a number of initiatives that aim to increase awareness regarding protection of environment and preaching benefits of healthy lifestyle.



About Ravi Kumar Yadav

Ravi Kumar Yadav is the Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress General Secretary. He is associated with a number of movement and initiatives to promote better environment and lifestyle in the constituency of Serilingampally.



Media Contact

Ravi Kumar Yadav (General Secretary)

Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress

Andhra Pradesh; India

http://www.ravikumaryadav.com/