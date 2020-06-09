"Rawkin Social" with Barry Shore on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the episode, "Rawkin Social" interview with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore and guest Travis Huff as they discuss how to perfect the art of social networking. The episode played live on VoiceAmerica.com on June 9th and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/124001/rawkin-social.



Your Ambassador of JOY Barry Shore brings You Travis Huff. Travis Huff is seen as one of the smartest and hardworking people within the Social Marketing World. He serves as the Chief Social Marketer for the Realtime Agency, its chief Strategist, Podcaster, Investor, and more. In this episode, you will learn why major brands such as Lexus put their trust in Travis. Travis provides a unique approach to full-service optimization to all thing's social media. Barry and Travis work together in order to show You how to optimize and perfect the art of social networking. Join us on this episode to learn more ways to better yourself and put yourself on a trail to success.



About Travis Huff

Travis was born and raised in Fresno, CA where he graduated from the Craig School of Business. After graduation, he quickly became a media executive under his own right. In 2009, Travis founded Real-time Outsource which is a social media management firm. Before he moved to Real-time Outsource full time he also served as a Board Member of the Fresno Advertising Federation for eight years. Within seven years he has already helped hundred of clients grow their brand and discover new avenues in order to increase customer engagement.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book: STRESS KILLS......JOY Heals reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY, daily. These and the What COLOR is Your STRESS Test are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com



He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents.



In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born.



Further he attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to GIVE money to their favorite Cause and Oprah wrote about this in her Magazine.



He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEP SMILING Cards for free.



His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over One Million Downloads in its first year.



In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and he swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,503 miles over 12 years.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide.