Ray Archer Joins the Calgary IT Support Staff of XCEL Professional Services

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2011 -- In order to serve a Calgary client's needs, a Managed Services Provider (MSP) needs to be well-equipped with a solid professional Information Technology (IT) staff. That is why XCEL Professional Services has asked Ray Archer to join their team as one of their IT analysts.



XCEL's people aren’t just armed with qualifications. They care that they meet and or exceed client expectations, and they are also committed to using technology that will provide a return on investment. Mr. Archer met XCEL's high standards to a T due to his own high standards for client satisfaction and believing wholeheartedly in the benefits and capabilities of technology.



As a graduate of Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) with a computer engineering technology diploma, Archer brings a wealth of information and skills that will enable him to reassure clients that he has the knowledge to take care of their technology. The fact that he is a former successful business owner plus eight years of IT consulting experience under his belt in a team environment, it was a natural choice for Colin Knox, President of XCEL, to make the choice to add Ray to the IT team. "His focus on quality, attention to detail and ability to align companies with the right technology and the fact that he had advanced from a senior technical analyst to account manager to team lead roles during his employment for five years at an Alberta-based technology firm was all the proof we needed to know that he was the right person for the job," said Mr. Knox.



XCEL provides a wide gamut of services for their clients -- from managed services, IT projects, vulnerability management, on to multiple services having to do with safeguarding a client's data and technology systems.



XCEL Professional Services is a Calgary-based IT Service Provider established in 2009. With a focus on IT Security for the SMB Market, XCEL has certified analysts on staff who care about the security and efficient operation of client networks. XCEL currently serves over 20 small to mid-sized businesses in the Calgary area, Saskatchewan, Central Alberta, British Columbia, and North Africa. Core services are IT Security, IT Projects (design, management, implementation, migration), and Managed IT Services (day-to-day computer and network support and maintenance).



Do you have questions about XCEL? Feel free to email us at info@xpsl.ca.