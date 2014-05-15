Ray Baffour Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Start Manufacturing His Interactive Learning Aid

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- There are numerous toys and learning aids on the market but most are just novelty items without much impact on children’s developmental processes. Ray Baffour’s aim is to create exciting play-way activity to help kids learn the fundamental systems in education. This toy has therefore been designed for conscious and unconscious learning of numbers, color recognition and narration of stories.



Ray is a visual communicator/product developer and has interest in interactive learning aid design. His background is in teaching and Ray has always stressed on color and forms to students. His three daughters understood the concept of color and geometric forms at their early years through the family fun sections.



This toy is a safe low-tech product and does not require any power input. Most of the battery operated products become obsolete quickly or are abandoned as they run out of power. This learning aid is capable of sustaining the average child’s attention span because it is built on the principle of self-discovery through hands-on participation. This toy is a vehicle for developing eye-hand coordination and good dexterity.



The funding budget for this campaign has been fixed at $10,000. Proceeds from Indiegogo will be spent on assembly set up, production test, printing, full production, packaging, and shipping.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1g2lXtj