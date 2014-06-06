Ray Ellis Interviews Susie Sanchez, Former Raiderette Cheerleader, About the Release of Her First Book "The Dream Lived"

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Ray Ellis of The Ray Ellis Show on http://voiceamericasports.com interviews Susie Sanchez, former Raiderette Cheerleader, about the release of her first book “The Dream Lived” a Memoir That Reminds Us to Shoot for the Moon and Reach for the Stars.



Susie Sanchez’s new book “The Dream Lived” from Page Publishing author Susie Sanchez describes how, defying all odds, Sanchez, a lifelong dancer, perseveres through the trials and tribulations of balancing family life with dance life as she dreams of performing on a grander scale. Whether she’s teaching dance to neighborhood children, helping raise her granddaughter, or achieving success as a Professional Cheerleader in the NFL, Sanchez embraces each and every experience, and aspires to positively impact everyone she meets throughout her incredible journey.



"I would describe my book as heartfelt, emotional, inspirational and real. I would describe its message as powerful, motivating and attainable." (PRWEB) April 11, 2014. Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Susie Sanchez’s poignant tale provides a window into the life of a woman who would not be deterred from realizing her dreams. Through heartbreak and hardship she persisted to reach her pinnacle of achievement.



About Susie Sanchez

Susie Sanchez is a devoted wife, mother and a grandmother. In 2010, Susie became a member of the San Jose Wolves (American Indoor Football) dance team – The She Wolves. However, she is best known for her venture dancing as a professional cheerleader in the NFL during the 2011-2012 season for the Oakland Raiders as a Raiderette. Featured in numerous media, network and Internet outlets, Susie captured the attention of many on a national level in her pursuit of living her dream. Named by Foxsports.com as one of 15 Sports Mothers we salute on Mother’s Day 2013, she continues to inspire others with her determination, passion and commitment.



In her first book, The Dream Lived, Susie outlines her life and paints each scene with heartfelt emotion all while taking her readers on the incredible journey she lived. Readers who wish to experience this inspirational memoir can purchase “The Dream Lived” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble. For additional information, review copies or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708. You can find out more with pictures from her book in her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/susie.sanchez.127/media_set?set=a.1399070653700739.1073741829.100007934531380&type=3



About Ray Ellis

Ray Ellis, raised in Canton, Ohio has been a Browns’ fan all his life – which makes sense that he would have a successful career as a Browns Strong Safety. Ellis, a four-year letterman at Ohio State, won All-Big 10 honors with five interceptions as a senior defensive co-captain. He went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1981 and in 1986 joined the Cleveland Browns. Ellis’ career stats include: 427 tackles, 14 interceptions, nine fumbles caused, six recovered fumbles, three quarterback sacks and three blocked punts. Since leaving the Browns, Ellis has been active in both business and community, most recently as Chief Operating Officer for People for People, a non-profit corporation in Philadelphia whose mission is to educate underprivileged youth and young adults. Ellis has also been active with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Special Olympics, United Way, United Negro Fund and the National Center for Missing Children. Ellis now resides in Phoenix, AZ with his wife, Darice.



The VoiceAmerica Network

The VoiceAmericaTM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through pod cast download. If interested in hosting a talk radio show on VoiceAmericaNetwork, contact Jeff Spenard, President of internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard@voiceamerica.com.



Contact Executive Producer Tacy Trump at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



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