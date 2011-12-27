Ray Peterson: New Authorized Partner of Clean Green Nation in Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2011 -- Clean Green Nation announces the addition of Ray Peterson to the authorized dealer team. Peterson is serving home and business owners in and around Salt Lake City, Utah with affordable energy saving products and green living education.



Clean Green Nation is the premier source of energy efficient products and renewable energy equipment. The company aims to educate home and business owners on the on-going energy crisis and what they can do about it. By working side by side with the leading manufacturers of sustainable energy products, the company is able to offer consumers an affordable solution and great customer service.



Home and business owners who choose to meet with a Clean Green Nation partner will learn how making small changes in and around a home or business can drastically reduce energy costs and benefit the environment. Together, Clean Green Nation believes that all consumers can establish clean energy goals. On the website, consumers will have access to Utah home energy solutions and resources. The site features an online store with Energy Star rated appliances, solar power kits and wind turbine kits as well as LED light bulbs, solar attic fans and water heater blankets.



Consumers can also use the energy calculator to determine the cost of installing solar or wind energy for their home or business. The Utah energy rebate program and other tax incentives have helped drastically decrease the cost of sustainable energy for consumers.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is a company working throughout the United States and Canada to spread the word about renewable energy. The company works with the leading manufacturers of affordable energy efficient products to offer consumers a new solution to their energy needs. Find more information about Clean Green Nation by visiting http://rayp.cleangreennation.com. For more information on the many products and services offered by Clean Green Nation in Salt Lake City, Utah, contact Ray Peterson via email at rayp@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.