Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ray Sigorta A.S. (RAYSG) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Ray Sigorta A.S. (RAYSG) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Ray Sigorta A.S.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Ray Sigorta A.S (Ray Sigorta) is a leading insurance company based in Turkey. The company provides both life and non-life insurance products and services. Its portfolio of products includes health insurance, personal accident insurance, vehicle insurance, work place insurance, travel insurance and home insurance. It also offers fire insurance, marine hull insurance and marine cargo insurance, among others. Ray Sigorta offers insurance providing coverage for individuals, animals, property, agricultural products, goods, vehicles, and assets. TBIH Financial Services Group NV group owns 81.6 % of Ray Sigorta shares, and Vienna Insurance group (VIG) holding 12.7% and Doger holding 5.7% of shares in Ray Sigorta as of December 2011. The company is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.



Companies Mentioned



Ray Sigorta A.S.



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