Rayfil Wong's Emotions Lead Him to Encourage the Disappointed Students

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Failures shouldn’t be fatal. And, they shouldn’t be final. But, for Rayfil King Wong’s family, they sadly were. “My cousin committed suicide. He looked at failure as the end. I was devastated. My cousin was gone! It was so painful, and I then made a decision to help others. I wanted to write a book to encourage children that failure is not the end, but an opportunity to begin again but more intelligently the next time around. I hope that children will read the book and understand that life is about persevering through challenges and through this journey we learn more about ourselves”, shares Wong.



The story is a journey of a unicorn named Trot who was forced to leave his home in order to save his family farm. With this story, Trot learned to have faith, believe in his self, conquer his fear and defeat all evils that disturb him. From ridicule to failure, Trot learns skills to draw upon strength of and within him to overcome and to reassess and move forward.



According to Matt Fleming, managing editor and books editor for Time Out Hong Kong, The Brave Unicorn is rich in “Great characters, great story, great read, great fun!”



Instead of looking for that hero from the outside, The Brave Unicorn, creatively helps students look to what’s inside them and be able to save themselves from tough situations, bullying, cyberbullying, failures and temptations.



Suicide is the leading cause of death among 10 year olds to teenagers, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It has risen from the 10th cause of death amongst teenagers in 2000 to the 8th leading cause of death amongst teens in 2011.



According to Bullystatics.org, over half, about 56 percent, of all students have witnesses a bullying crime take place while at school. There are about 282,000 students that are reportedly attacked in high schools throughout the nation each month.



About RAYFIL KING WONG

Rayfil is a devastated family member who turned a tragedy into a triumph. Wong previously wrote for a weekly column for Asian Week newspaper in San Francisco and worked for DeVry University speaking to over 3000 students about achieving goals. His personal philosophy is “Those Who Dare, Win.” He was also featured on American Inventor when he pitched an invention to judges in a format much like today’s Shark Tank. Rayfil can be reached at Rayfil@Rayfil.com or http://rayfil.com .



About THE BRAVE UNICORN

The Brave Unicorn released in June 2012 on Apple ipad ibooks and is a current Kickstarter project in hopes of spreading the skills and message of self reliance and faith amongst the age group most susceptible to suicide. To learn more about The Brave Unicorn, visit http://www.thebraveunicorn.com/ or become one of 7000 fans on the Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/thebraveunicorn.