Raymond Aaron to Release "Sneak Preview" of Newest Book

Richmond Hill, Ontario -- 09/04/2012 -- The Raymond Aaron Group is proud to announce that attendees to the upcoming Ultimate Author Bootcamp will receive a special advance review copy of Raymond Aaron's latest book.



Raymond Aaron, New York Times best-selling co-author of Chicken Soup for the Parent’s Soul and author of Double Your Income Doing What You Love, has created the ultimate guide for small businesses seeking to increase their income and recognition—and everyone who attends the Ultimate Author Bootcamp, to be held in Toronto, September 13-15, 2012, will receive a special pre-release review copy.



Aaron’s latest book, title forthcoming, is designed to help entrepreneurs and small-business owners hone their branding skills, with real-life solutions that can help them triple their revenue using simple steps in plain language.



The Ultimate Author Bootcamp will be held at the Sheraton Toronto Airport in Toronto, ONT, September 13-15, 2012, from 9am-6pm daily.



About Raymond Aaron

Raymond Aaron, the nation’s number #1 success and investment coach, has committed his life to teaching how to utilize his powerful goal setting strategies and life management tools to dramatically change their lives for the better.



Raymond Aaron has shared his vision and wisdom over hundreds of North American radio and television programs for over 20 years. He is the author of over 7 best-selling books, including Double Your Income Doing What You Love and the co-author of New York Times best-sellers Chicken Soup for the Canadian Soul and Chicken Soup for the Parent’s Soul.



Also an acknowledged real estate master, Raymond Aaron has developed proven techniques to help others take conscious control of their lives. He remains one of the most sought-after speakers in North America.