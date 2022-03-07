Raymond J. Rafool Presents Panel at Miami-Dade Bench & Bar Conference

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2022 -- Raymond J. Rafool, II, a partner at Rafool, LLC, concentrates his practice on domestic and international family law, as well as business and commercial litigation. Mr. Rafool is Board Certified by the Florida Bar in marital and family law and by The National Board of Trial Advocacy as an Expert in Family Trial Law. He has represented various celebrities and individuals in high-stakes family, same-sex, and commercial lawsuits and speeches, as well as produced numerous publications on aforementioned practice areas. His panel discussed family law and the intricacy of legal concerns that arise after a marriage dissolves.



Divorce is difficult for anyone, regardless of wealth. Those who have earned considerable fortunes over their careers may find the process more onerous. Many couples had one partner in control of finances and the other of the house and other duties. One spouse may not be aware of all assets potentially at risk in a divorce. It's also possible that one spouse is hiding assets to avoid splitting them in a divorce settlement. Rafool, LLC's experienced Miami FL divorce attorneys are dedicated to defending your rights with expertise and commitment so that you and your children may be rest assured that every detail has been skillfully handled. Despite their offices being in Miami, Florida, the firm represents customers throughout the state.



About Rafool LLC

Rafool, LLC is based in Miami and provides services to individuals, families, and businesses throughout the state of Florida. To schedule an initial appointment at their Miami location, please call (305) 567-9400 or visit them online.