Raymond's Pizza Launches Their Mobile Application in the Apple and Android Stores with Exclusive Features

West Chester, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Raymond’s Pizza today announced the launch of its mobile app that gives users a powerful, yet easy-to-use platform to explore and utilize what Raymond’s Pizza has to offer. Users will enjoy a unique mobile app experience that includes innovative content and features. Notable features include:



- Mobile food ordering. Order your favorite dishes from the comfort of your couch.

- View the vast menu that Raymond’s Pizza has to offer.

- Receive instant notifications of specials and deals.

- Earn VIP rewards each time you visit Raymond’s Pizza.

- Receive coupons to use in the store or with the app.

- View a gallery of images of events sponsored by Raymond’s Pizza.



“The Raymond’s Pizza app allows you to quickly order your favorite Raymond’s Pizza items so you can enjoy them piping hot. You can also view menus, get coupons, get door to door directions, schedule local deliveries, rack up VIP pizza points and more! Most of all, the app is FREE and makes ordering fast and easy!” said Ray Leugers, owner of Raymond’s Pizza. “The mobile app is part of our commitment to provide our tech savvy and convenience-oriented customers with smart solutions that suit their busy life styles.”



The mobile app will be available for free in the iTunes and Google Play stores.



About Raymond’s Pizza

In 1921 Ray Leugers’ Grandfather, Chester Dadabo, emigrated to the U.S. from a small Italian village called San Michele on the Adriatic Sea coast in the province of Bari, Italy. Chester made his new life in the States pursuing the dreams he envisioned as a child in Italy. Those dreams were made manifest in 1954 when he founded a successful pizza business in Hamilton, Ohio which remains to this day.



Chester passed away when Raymond was a child in the summer of 1978, but his spirit and legacy live on today at Raymond's Pizza. Using his grandfather's same great family recipes, Raymond's Pizza has been bringing great tasting pizza to Liberty Township and West Chester, Ohio since 2008.



Raymond states that great tasting pizza is his heritage and he guarantees you will love Raymond's Pizza. His Grandfather, Chester, would not let him do it any other way!



Additional Information



Raymond’s Pizza app developed courtesy of Go Mobile Connections. Go Mobile Connections designs affordable custom mobile apps for small to medium sized businesses.



For additional information about the developer, please visit: gomobileconnections.com



Dawn Hail

Go Mobile Connections

7723 Tylers Place Blvd. #274

West Chester, OH 45069

http://gomobileconnections.com/