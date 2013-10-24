Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Raytheon Company : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering



Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Raytheon Company : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Raytheon Company"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Raytheon Company" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Raytheon Company"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Raytheon Company (Raytheon) is one of the leading defense and technology companies based in the US. Along with its subsidiaries, the company designs, develops, integrates, supports, and distributes various technologically-advanced products, services, and solutions principally for government customers worldwide. The company's products and solutions include mission systems integration and other electronic solutions in the field of sensing, effects and command, control, communications, and intelligence systems. Raytheon also offers mission support, integrated training solutions, counter-terrorism and counter-proliferation, base and range operations, and customized engineering services through Raytheon Technical Services Company LLC. Raytheon offers its products and services to customers in over 80 countries through its offices in 19 countries. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Raytheon Company



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144941/raytheon-company-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html



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