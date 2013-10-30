Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Raytheon Network Centric Systems: Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Raytheon Network Centric Systems: Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers & acquisitions as well as recent developments.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Raytheon Network Centric Systems"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Raytheon Network Centric Systems" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Raytheon Network Centric Systems"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

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Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Raytheon Network Centric Systems (Raytheon NCS) was a provider of network and communications technology, systems and solutions for defense and civil applications. The company was a developer of mission solutions for command and control, networking, battlespace awareness and air traffic management. Its key solutions were combat systems, command and control systems, integrated communication systems, civil communication solutions, vision systems and operations and precision, along with a broad range of mission support services. Effective from April 1, 2013, its parent, Raytheon Company reorganized businesses into four segments from previous six segments. Under the reorganization, Raytheon NCS has been disestablished and realigned into Integrated Defense Systems segment, Missile Systems segment, and Space and Airborne Systems segment. Raytheon NCS was headquartered in McKinney, Texas, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Raytheon Network Centric Systems



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