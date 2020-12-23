Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX, NYSE:RTN) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on December 29, 2020

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on December 29, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX, NYSE: RTN).



Investors who purchased shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX, NYSE: RTN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 29, 2020. NYSE: RTX, NYSE: RTN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX, NYSE: RTN) common shares between February 10, 2016 and October 27, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 10, 2016 and October 27, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Raytheon Technologies had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, that Raytheon Technologies had faulty financial accounting, that as a result, Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon's Missiles & Defense business since 2009, that as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government, that as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ"), and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX, NYSE: RTN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



