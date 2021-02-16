Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX, NYSE:RTN) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Raytheon Technologies Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX, NYSE: RTN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: RTX, NYSE: RTN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Raytheon Technologies Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: RTX, NYSE: RTN stocks, concerns whether certain Raytheon Technologies Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Raytheon Technologies had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, that Raytheon Technologies had faulty financial accounting, that as a result, Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon's Missiles & Defense business since 2009, that as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government, that as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ"), and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX, NYSE: RTN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



