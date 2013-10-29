Razadyne/Reminyl (Alzheimerâ??S Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Razadyne/Reminyl (Alzheimers Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Razadyne/Reminyl (Alzheimers Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



The publisher has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, Razadyne/Reminyl (Alzheimers Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. There are no long-term effective therapies for Alzheimers Disease (AD), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that symptomatic therapies are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of they cannot maintain their effects and lack mechanisms that alter the course of the disease.



Razadyne (also known as Reminyl) is a reversible, competitive AChEI indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate AD. The exact MOA of galantamine is not known; however, it is thought to exert its effects by enhancing cholinergic function as a result of an increase in the concentration of ACh through reversible inhibition of hydrolysis by cholinesterase.



Scope



- Overview of AD, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Razadyne / Reminyl including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Razadyne / Reminyl for the top eight countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, China and India.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for AD

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Razadyne / Reminyl performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Razadyne / Reminyl from 2012-2022 in top eight countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, China and India)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145128/razadynereminyl-alzheimers-disease-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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