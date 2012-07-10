RaZbaby Announces Free Shipping on All Orders Over $14.95

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- RaZbaby, an innovative baby products’ company based in Miami, Florida, recently announced a free shipping offer on most orders. The company extended this offer to all customers who make a purchase of $14.95 or more on their popular shopping site MyRaZbaby.com. The RaZbaby online shopping portal offers all of their popular innovative baby products including personalized pacifiers, pacifier holders, teethers, clip-on vaporizers, baby accessories and more.



Along with providing products the company’s shopping portal website also has a convenient FAQ section and blog that offer more information on their products, services and general baby and parenting information.



Their products range in price from $4.99 for standard pacifiers to $6.99 for the RaZbaby RaZ-Pack. Many customers choose to order multiple pacifiers, or pacifier/pacifier holder combinations. This grouping means that customers put themselves in a good position to receive the free shipping offer. RaZbaby extends this free shipping offer to all customers placing orders in the United States or Canada. All of their products are BPA free and baby safe.



The company first became popular nearly ten years ago when they launched their RaZberry Teethers which contains nature inspired designs with raspberry texture teether pacifiers to further alleviate teething pain in babies. RaZbaby then launched a series of pacifier products that have since found themselves in stores across the United States and Canada. Their “Keep it Kleen” pacifiers utilize a plastic clasp which closes when the pacifier is dropped. Along with this unique technology, “Keep it Kleen” pacifiers allow for personalization in the form of a baby name laser engraved on a custom imprint area.