RaZbaby Announces Sales Increase for Clip-on Vaporizers

RaZbaby is a baby products company that specializes with personalized pacifiers. Many RaZbaby products are personalized so that one can place their child's name onto the product. There are a variety of personalized pacifiers to choose from. RaZbaby has recently been selling Clip-On Vaporizers that create a scent to calm restless babies. Clip-On Vaporizers are great for when children are not feeling well and simply need to calm down while the healing process is happening. Right now these RaZbaby products are flying off the shelves as sales for Clip-On Vaporizers are rapidly increasing. Here is some information on this product from the website:



“Vaporizer Clip/Pacifier Holder



no plugs or batteries needed



12 Hour Release – 100% Natural Ingredients – Universal Pacifier Holder



Gentle Aromatherapy for babies with colds



Safe & Effective. This innovative & stylish clip helps keep your baby. Healthy at home or on the go with Natural Soothing Aromas.



2 refill pads included – Eucalyptus and Menthol provides soothing comfort for babies with colds – Lavender – Calms and relaxes your baby naturally.



100% Natural – therapeutic oils made in the USA.”



Parents love to have a product that can stop their babies from crying. A baby crying is one thing that parents are always trying to avoid. Babies crying can mean they are hungry, tired or simply not feeling well. Generally babies cry when they feel restless. Clip-On Vaporizers will keep the pacifier near the child as well as create a calming scent for one to relax.