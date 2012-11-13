RaZbaby Experiences Growth in Sales for Sports-Themed Pacifiers

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- RaZbaby is a company specializing in the “Keep It Klean” pacifier which snaps shut if it falls out of an infant’s mouth. According to RaZbaby, “The pacifier has contoured shield design for maximum comfort; it flexes and shapes to fits baby’s mouth perfectly. It has ventilation holes which allow air circulations to help prevent irritation to baby’s delicate skin.” RaZbaby has experienced a growth in sales by introducing a line of sports-themed personalized pacifiers for the budding sports enthusiast.



These new sports-themed pacifiers feature a football, baseball, soccer, and basketball. “Having been seen around town with my daughter and her new pacifier, I have had numerous enquiries as to where I obtained it from” stated one RaZbaby customer. Another customer stated, “I love the drop-and-close feature and not to mention how cute they are.”



About RaZbaby

RaZbaby, a company that has been producing pacifiers since 1999, is dedicated to making their customers happy. “We go the extra mile and create safer, more effective products, with love, for babies all over the world,” according to their website. RaZbaby has been featured on local television news spots such as The View, Big Idea, Channel 47 News, Channel 6, Despierta America, and The Doctors. RaZbaby sports-themed pacifiers can be found at retailers such as Traget, Wal-Mart, CVS Pharmacy, and Babies R Us for infants 0-36 months for $4.99. RaZbaby also has a line of teethers, pacifier holders, aromatherapy products, and accessories which may be purchased at retail stores or on the company’s website, myrazbaby.com.