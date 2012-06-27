RaZbaby Launched New Personalized Pacifier - Pink Penguin

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- RaZbaby, a leading provider of innovative baby products, launched a new personalized pacifier item named Pink Penguin. This product has received instant praise from customers who await the new release of items and the characters that adorn them. Other popular pacifier products include Percy Puppy Pacifiers, Adam Airplane and Bobby Bear. The new pacifier is just one of dozens they plan to launch in the near future.



The new product features a pink penguin named “Sophia” on the personalized pacifier page. The design includes a red beak, blue ribbon, blue eyes and a pink and white penguin image. The pink pacifier also comes with an option to personalize a custom imprint area on the cute penguin pacifier design. According to the website, “It's true design genius - stylish, comfortable and ultra-functional. The closing shields are attached to the pacifier, no more lost covers!”



The new pacifier item matches perfectly with RaZbaby pink personalized pacifier holders. RaZbaby has product designs created to match when placed in sets. For instance, customers who get a personalized pacifier can also have a matching personalized pacifier holder. This color coordination of personalized baby products is one reason why RaZbaby is one of the leading baby products companies in the industry.



RaZbaby gained national recognition with the launch of RaZberry teethers several years ago. They also have their patented “Keep-it-Kleen” pacifiers, which features innovative clasp technology that closes when dropped, in stores across the country. The company continues introducing innovative items to the baby products industry further improving the quality of life for babies and their parents.