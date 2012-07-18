RaZbaby Releases New Pacifier Product - Pink Penguin Pacifier

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- RaZbaby, a leading baby products company based in Miami, recently released a new Pink Penguin Pacifier product. The Pink Penguin Pacifier has quickly become one of the most popular products offered according to RaZbaby. This pacifier contains RaZbaby’s innovative “Keep it Kleen” design which uses a plastic clasp that closes when dropped to enhance its hygienic value. The product is particularly popular with parents of baby girls because of their feminine designs.



The Pacifier features colorful penguin designs which incorporates pink, blue, white and orange. The pacifier is designed for babies from zero to 36 months in age. According to the website – these pacifiers have, “…true design genius - stylish, comfortable and ultra-functional. The closing shields are attached to the pacifier, no more lost covers”. The product has standard pacifier dimensions with the added “Keep it Kleen” technology. These popular pacifiers are sold for $4.99 at RaZbaby’s shopping website – MyRaZbaby.com.



RaZbaby is a popular innovative baby products company that first became a household name years ago with the release of their RaZberry Teethers. These products mimic natural raspberry designs for superior alleviation of teething pain in babies. The Miami-based company’s products can be found in stores and baby product magazines across the country.



The Pink Penguin Pacifier also comes as personalized pacifiers which allows for laser engraved customization in the personalization section of the website.