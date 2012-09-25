RAZIENT Software Provides a Framework for Human Trafficking Compliance Audits

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Razient’s ASSESSOR solution provides risk assessments steps for conducting audits for Human Trafficking compliance for companies facing regulatory requirements on a global basis.



“Our unique global incident tracking and compliance solution gives companies a framework and template of steps to conducts risk assessments of their global footprint for Human Trafficking audits among other regulatory assessments” said Mr. Gary Bahadur, Razient CEO.



Razient ASSESSOR includes:



- Dashboard views of all assessments, results and status

- A series of surveys and risk indicators to evaluate and assess compliance

- Key reports at management’s fingertips in order to act and mitigate risks

- Centralization will avoid duplication of effort, and reduce costs of assessments

- Unify the assessment solution across multiple departments and provides historical context

- Scoring and weighting of risk assessment questions and results



About Razient

Razient empowers companies to quickly connect the dots with an end-to-end, 360 degree view of physical and compliance risk. Razient provides timely, daily visibility of all relevant incident types and threats specific to your locations, suppliers, and sub-suppliers locations. Razient tracks compliance against best practices, your company standards, applicable laws and regulations, including global regulatory requirements of every vendor and partner in your network.



Contact information

Jasmine Jones

Razient

Phone: 855-757-5911

Email: info@razient.com