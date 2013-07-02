Razient Supply Chain Risk Management Software Manages Vendor Disaster and Downtime

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Supply chain management is an area of business operations that has seen major transformations in recent years. Global Enterprises require efficient supply chain management systems in addition to streamlining their internal operations. Razient provides the capabilities to develop crisis response plans, track global incidents, and respond and track problems to resolution. Through their unique information-driven supply chain risk management software, Razient (http://www.razient.com) has developed solutions that help companies achieve successful supply chain transactions that reduce downtime.



The experienced team at Razient is aware of threats faced by companies selling various types of products ranging from high-tech to furniture to cars and airplanes. They provide IT disaster management software, which helps to determine conditions related to weather, infrastructure, geo-political events, disasters, and crime. Companies that have a global manufacturing base with multiple locations and suppliers find it difficult to track potential disruptions to their supply chain on a daily basis. With Supply Chain Management Software from Razient, clients are capable of managing a global supplier base that includes a wide range of products based on a worldwide manufacturing footprint.



Razient offers the most complete range of supply chain risk management software. Razient takes care of a variety of customer needs across product lines, continuous changes in manufacturing sites, capabilities and product integration, limited visibility to sub-tier suppliers, lack of transparency in time to recover, expected capacity loss, and alternate site redundancies.



About RAZIENT

RAZIENT, version 1.0 (http://www.razient.com), is a SaaS solution that allows companies to gain insight into the risks that could adversely impact their local/global locations. By tracking and capturing data about global incidents daily, RAZIENT can automatically geo-locate company suppliers and provide automated alerts and a crisis management workflow to reduce downtime. Razient provides supply chain risk management to companies across multiple industries.



Contact:

Jasmine Jones

Email: info@razient.com

Phone: 855-747-5911

Website: http://www.razient.com

Address: 990 Biscayne Blvd #503, Miami FL 33132