Razor Blade Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Gillette (P&G), Edgewell Personal Care, BIC

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- A razor blade is a blade used in a razor, typically a flat piece of metal with a sharp edge or edges used in a safety razor which is used to remove unwanted hair from the face or body. With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Razor Blade raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Razor Blade.



There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The average price of Razor Blade will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.



The global Razor Blade market was 2570 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2530 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Gillette (P&G)

- Edgewell Personal Care

- BIC

- Laser Razor Blades

- Lord

- DORCO

- Supermax



Segment by Type:

- Double Edge Razor Blades

- Single Edge Razor Blades



Segment by Application:

- Men Razors

- Women Razor



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. RAZOR BLADE Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. RAZOR BLADE Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. RAZOR BLADE Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global RAZOR BLADE Market Forecast

4.5.1. RAZOR BLADE Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. RAZOR BLADE Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. RAZOR BLADE Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global RAZOR BLADE Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. RAZOR BLADE Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global RAZOR BLADE Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. RAZOR BLADE Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global RAZOR BLADE Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. RAZOR BLADE Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global RAZOR BLADE Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. RAZOR BLADE Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global RAZOR BLADE Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



