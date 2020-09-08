Razor Market to Generate $22.5 Billion Revenue by 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- With the increasing focus of people toward personal grooming, the sales of grooming devices such as razors are expected to soar in the coming years. Moreover, due to the increasing influence of western culture, men are becoming more conscious about their looks and appearance, especially with regards to beard and hairstyle, with each passing day. In addition to this, the increasing disposable income of people is pushing up the footfall at male-special spas and salons.



Because of the increasing number of customers at male-special spas and salons, the sales of razors are rising rapidly across the globe. As per the findings of the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), 39% of the males in the age bracket of 25—34 years and 43% in the age bracket of 18—24 prefer the clean-shaven look. Thus, the growing consciousness of the men belonging to the lower age brackets toward looks is boosting the worldwide sales of razors.



Due to the aforementioned reasons, the global razor market revenue is expected to increase to $22.5 billion by 2030, at a 2.1% CAGR during 2020–2030 (forecast period). The most widely used types of razors throughout the world are— disposable razors, cartridge razors, straight razors, electric razors, and safety razors. Amongst these, the sales of the cartridge razors were observed to be the highest in the past, because of the fact that the blades in these razors are easier to replace in comparison to the blades used in other razors.



Apart from the easier replaceability of the blades, the strong and focused marketing of the cartridge razors by the personal care companies and razor manufacturing firms also contributed toward the high sales of these variants all over the world during the past few years. Based on consumer, the razor market is divided into men and women. Between them, the women category will exhibit a faster market growth in the coming years, because of the rapid urbanization in the developing countries.



Additionally, the rising popularity of western lifestyle, the increasing number of working women in many countries, and the growing consciousness among women about looks and beauty will further boost the usage of razors by women in the future years. However, despite these factors, the higher growth in the market will be demonstrated by the men category in the years to come, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India.



Browse report overview with 93 tables and 78 figures spread through 169 pages and detailed TOC on "Razor Market Research Report: By Type (Cartridge Razors, Disposable Razors, Electric Razors, Straight Razors, Safety Razors), Segment (Mass, Standard, Premium), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores, Online), Razor Blade Type (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel), Consumer (Men, Women) – Industry Share, Growth, Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030"



Across the globe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) razor market was found to be very prosperous in the years gone by and this trend is also likely to continue in the forthcoming years, primarily because of the growing population in the regional countries. Furthermore, the rising disposable income of the people and the large-scale urbanization being carried out in the APAC nations will augment the sales of razors in this region in the upcoming years.



Therefore, it can be said without any doubt that the demand for razors will rise tremendously all around the world in the upcoming years, mainly due to the increasing consciousness of both men and women toward looks and physical appearance.



Market Segmentation



Based on Type

Cartridge Razors

Disposable Razors

Electric Razors

Straight Razors

Safety Razors



Based on Segment

Mass

Standard

Premium



Based on Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Department Stores

Convenience Stores

Online



Based on Razor Blade Type

Stainless Steel Blade

Carbon Steel Blade



Based on Consumer

Men

Women



Geographical Analysis

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia



Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain



North America

U.S.

Canada



Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Mexico



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.



