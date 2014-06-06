RAZRWING INC & Gravity Jack Seeking to Kickstart a New Trend in the Apparel Industry Through Crowdfunding via Kickstarter

Brisbane, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- The T-shirt fashion apparel world is long overdue for fresh new thinking in design, style and storytelling. A new blend of technology and fashion developed by RAZRWING will bring engaging, 3D experiences to clothing everyone can wear through a new, cutting-edge technology called augmented reality which is expected to launch this summer.



RAZRWING is planning to make this a reality by hiring an industry pioneer in augmented reality to handle the technology side of this apparel experiment. Gravity Jack, a custom software design and development agency, specializing in 3D gaming and mobile augmented reality, will be the team developing the software that will make this new clothing line possible.



Gravity Jack’s in-house research and development team boasts an extensive library of patents in computer vision and augmented reality technology in addition to the development side. This gives them a vast storehouse of knowledge and expertise to help the RAZRWING t-shirt vision become a reality.



RAZRWING has also partnered with Future Pay, a new secure and convenient payment method that provides users with "Buy Now, Pay Later" transactions, without the need for a credit card. This option will provide shoppers an easy, one-step checkout process when applied to their Future Pay tab.



Crowdfunding is sought for:

- Manufacturing of Machine Washable Vinyl

- Pressing packing materials and Hang tags

- Working with the highly creative SEO team at 180 Fusion

- Internet Advertising, IN Store Advertising, flyers, banners, posters, and in store gaming demonstrations/ at Places such as/ Amazing Fantasy Comics in San Francisco



This project will only be funded if at least $50,000 is pledged by Thu, Jun 26 2014 10:09 AM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1x8mqQj