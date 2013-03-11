R&B Beauty "Raquel" Joins Dave Tolliver of Men at Large in a Performance That Marvels the Crowd

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- R&B artist Tameka Williams a.k.a Raquel can be seen performing in Supper clubs & Lounges from Atlanta to her hometown of Fort Wayne, IN. If you haven't been fortunate enough to catch one of her performances, you certainly would recognize her unique promotional coasters at clubs that promotes her new single “Somebody”.



However on February 15th 2013, Raquel was invited by Dave Tolliver of Men at Large to join him on stage to sing a duet. The crowd on hand had no idea what they was about to witness, as the two bounced back and forth with Riffs, High Notes and Harmonies that would take you back to the days of the Legendary Ashford & Simpson.



Dave Tolliver had to admit for them to gel so well on stage and not have practiced together one day in their life, shows true talent. This young ladies is to be respected in this industry and I look forward to a few more performances together.



Raquel is currently working on her Album and planning her Summer Tour. She is managed by Jocelyn “Black Widow” Hinton of the popular Management team "Widow Management". Also, a recording artist of "Pretty Hustlas Entertainment". (http://www.prettyhustlasent.com). The company has been known for launching many careers in the entertainment industry, including actors/actresses.



Raquel can be found on twitter @ThesingerRaquel and you can watch the performance with Raquel & Dave Tolliver at http://youtu.be/W2AsltRFTSc



About R&B artist Raquel:

Born and raised in Fort Wayne, IN. One of eleven children, Raquel was always considered the ‘Show Stopper’. She made her first debut as a singer at the tender age of 6 at her uncle’s church. From that moment, she knew she was born to have the mic in her hand. At a young age she began to experience life and the lessons that it would teach her. In order to express herself and convey her emotions, Raquel started writing poems and songs at the age of 12.



Often referred to as ‘Miss Busy Body’, Raquel was always active in extracurricular activities. She participated in various organizations and clubs including the following: volleyball, soft ball, gospel choir, show choir, jazz choir, speech team, theater, dance, cheer-leading, modeling, and beauty pageants.



In addition to this, she has participated in various solo competitions and talent shows. She is also known in her hometown for singing the National Anthem. As well as auditioning for American Idol, and currently recording her debut album, Raquel is guaranteed to be a ground-breaking artist.



