RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2022 -- RBB Bancorp is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by RBB Bancorp regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Los Angeles, CA based RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. On Feb. 18, 2022, RBB Bancorp announced the departure of the EVP and Chief Lending Officer (Tammy Song) of RBB Bancorp's wholly owned subsidiary Royal Business Bank.



Then on Feb. 22, 2022, RBB Bancorp announced its President and CEO (Alan Thian) would take a leave of absence, effective immediately, pending an internal investigation being conducted by a special committee of the company's board of directors.



Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) declined from $27.43 per share on February 02, 2022, to as low as $20.68 per share on February 24, 2022.



