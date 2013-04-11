Rcfishingworld.com Offer a Brand New Way to Fish

Bokeelia, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Fishing has long been one of the most popular forms of outdoor recreation, but the way in which people choose to pursue this activity has evolved very little over time. Now, thanks to the Fish Fun Co., there is a new way to enjoy this age old outdoor pursuit; Fishing by remote control.



The ‘Rc Fishing Pole,’ offers a unique way of turning any remotely controlled boat into a revolutionary, bait casting vehicle. Featured in Animal Planet’s top rated angling series, ‘Off the Hook: Extreme Catches,’ last September, the ‘Rc Fishing Pole,’ offers it’s users the opportunity of casting their bait unprecedented distances with no physical effort whatsoever.



The maneuverability of Rc boats means that overhanging trees and high winds no longer offer any significant obstacle to the precise placement of the fisherman’s bait, greatly increasing the area of water available to fish for any angler, of any age or ability.



This remote control boat for fishing is also a great way of capturing the interest of the next generation of outdoor hobbyists too, as Al of the Fish Fun Co., explains, ‘We’ve found that kids love to pull in fish with the boat whilst their elders enjoy using the line release feature to get their fishing line out to distances of upto four hundred feet. The ‘Rc Fishing Pole,’ has revitalized the activity of fishing as a great day out for all of the family.’



About The Fish Fun Co.,

The Fish fun Co., is a company dedicated to making fishing a fun activity for all of the family. Offering products like the ‘Rc Fishing Pole’ they aim to offer new ways of enjoying the ancient art of fishing for both youngsters and adults alike.



Their website, Rcfishingworld.com offers a wealth of information about their latest products and offers invaluable advice about how best to maintain these products and use them to their fullest potential.



Rcfishingworld.com also has a fully functional store, allowing fishermen from all over the world to order their products and keep up to date with the latest advances being made in the hobby that they love.



