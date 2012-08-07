A RCR Companies Apprentice Is Now Making over $100,000 a Year

Murrieta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- RCR Companies is a Nationwide HRO; licensed in 15 states with its home base of California. It provides Human Resource payroll Risk Control, OSHA Compliance, Workers Comp, and self insured-Health benefits ready for the Health reform. RCR has an Insurance division offering full Casualty, life, and disability.



Four years ago, the CEO's grandson brought 15 friends to the company to ask if we could provide a summer job for all of them. They were only 16 years of age. We created jobs for them such as to clean the warehouse, paint the fence, do the yard and other tasks for the company. Soon we learned that some of them had in depth computer skills so we decided to introduce them to Risk Control and Compliance industries.



Each had to become OSHA certified and then Insurance Licensed by the age of 18. Today at 21, some are stock brokers, financial advisors with Series 7 licenses and in other industries and college. Some are making over $100,000 a year.



We, therefore, believe if all companies would give a teenager 6 weeks of work in the corporate world we would create more ambition and self motivation.



We are very Proud of Jacob Rodriguez, his having received his Series 7 license and working for the Grammy. We are also proud of Shane Johnson who is OSHA Certified Insurance Manager and also Director Michel Vazquez our Director of Finance, Jeff Gomez, and Rick Navarrete.



Graduates of the RCR Companies Apprentice Program: Jacob Rodriguez, Shane Johnson, Khalid Sadiq, Kalen Henning, Adam Yanda, Ryan Yanda, Jared Bregen, Carlos Rios, Jeff Gomez, Savana Halverson, Rick Navarrete, Mark Miranda , Paul Zamora, Emily Brennemen



Attending our new apprentice program of 2012 are Celia Arzola, Jasmine Munoz, Rick Munoz, Jeromy Ramos, Yante Gomez Desnty Baran.